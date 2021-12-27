Monday’s Sports

NFL

Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score, and the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title before kickoff with a 56-14 rout of Washington on Sunday night. The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in the first half while taking a 42-7 lead and frustrating Washington.

Sunday

Cowboys (10-4) 56 – Washington (6-6) 14

Texans (4-11) 41 – Chargers (8-7) 29

Monday

Dolphins at New Orleans 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (12-20) 117 – New Orleans (12-22) 112

San Antonio (14-18) 144 – Pistons (6-27) 109

Monday

Houston at Charlotte 6:00 pm

Utah at San Antonio 7:30 pm

Dallas at Portland 9:00 pm

It almost seems it’s inevitable that COVID will hit the NBA again this year. The numbers in the NBA keep getting higher and may continue that way for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan remains in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.

NHL

Postponed

COLLEGE

They canceled SMU’s bowl game because Virginia has too many out with COVID for the Boston game. A&M had already pulled the plug on their Gator Bowl on Dec 31.

Thursday

Miami OH 27 – North Texas 14

Tuesday

Houston vs. Auburn 11:00 am Birmingham AL

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St 5:45 pm Memphis Liberty Bowl

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mt Pleasant Tigers travel to Franklin to compete in the Franklin Christmas Invitational. Mount Pleasant will face Bryan Rudder in their opening round game at 2:00 Monday afternoon.

Sulphur Springs guys will be at Allen’s Invitational