Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

49ers (9-7) 23 – Texans (4-12) 7

Cardinals (11-5) 25 – Dallas (11-5) 22

Saints (8-8) 18 – Panthers (5-11) 10

Monday

Cleveland at Pittsburg 7:15 pm ESPN

On Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown erupted in frustration on the visitors’ sideline at MetLife Stadium, leaving the field in the third quarter during the Buccaneers’ 28-24 victory over the New York Jets. When asked for more details on what led to Brown’s departure, the Buccaneers coach said, “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”

NBA

Sunday

Dallas (18-18) 95 – Oklahoma City (13-23) 86

Monday

Houston at Philadelphia 6:00 pm

Utah at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Denver at Dallas 7:30 pm

Sunday night, Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey, the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft from Australia, was back in the lineup after missing three games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He shot 7-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from long distance against Dallas.

NHL

Sunday

Dallas (15-12-2) vs. Coyotes (6-21-3) Postponed

COLLEGE

Sunday

Texas A&M-Commerce 73 – DBU 64