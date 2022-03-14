Monday’s Sports

Tom Brady
NFL
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.
NBA
Sunday
Mavericks (42-26) 95 – Celtics (41-28) 92
Pelicans (26-40) 130 – Rockets (17-51) 105
Grizzlies (47-22) 125 – Thunder (20-47) 118
Monday
Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm
NHL
Saturday
Rangers (37-17-5) 7 – Stars (32-22-3) 4
Tuesday
Stars at Toronto Maple Leaf’s 6:00 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Sunday
No. 7 Texas (26-6) 67 – No. 4 Baylor (27-6) 58
No. 7 Texas (24-6) 72 – Kansas State (19-12) 65
No. 21 Oklahoma (24-7) 80 – Kansas (20-9) 68
Baylor Women’s Basketball locks down No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
NCAAM
Sunday
No. 4 Baylor 76 – Oklahoma State (9-20) 36
Baylor Men earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Sulphur Springs got by Longview Saturday 2-0. That means the Lady Cats have won four in a row, making them 11-1-2 over all and 2-0 in the district.
Mt Pleasant’s softball shut out Pine Tree 7-0.