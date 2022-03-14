Monday’s Sports

Tom Brady

NFL

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.

NBA

Sunday

Mavericks (42-26) 95 – Celtics (41-28) 92

Pelicans (26-40) 130 – Rockets (17-51) 105

Grizzlies (47-22) 125 – Thunder (20-47) 118

Monday

Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Rangers (37-17-5) 7 – Stars (32-22-3) 4

Tuesday

Stars at Toronto Maple Leaf’s 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 7 Texas (26-6) 67 – No. 4 Baylor (27-6) 58

No. 7 Texas (24-6) 72 – Kansas State (19-12) 65

No. 21 Oklahoma (24-7) 80 – Kansas (20-9) 68

Baylor Women’s Basketball locks down No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

NCAAM

Sunday

No. 4 Baylor 76 – Oklahoma State (9-20) 36

Baylor Men earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Sulphur Springs got by Longview Saturday 2-0. That means the Lady Cats have won four in a row, making them 11-1-2 over all and 2-0 in the district.

Mt Pleasant’s softball shut out Pine Tree 7-0.