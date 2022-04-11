Monday’s Sports

MASTERS
Scottie Scheffler is wearing a green jacket this morning. The 25-year-old Highland Park guy won the Masters Sunday, and in the past 57 days, he won four tournaments, including a major. Tiger Woods came in at No. 47 at +13.
NBA
Frank Vogel has coached his final game with the Lakers, a decision they should announce sometime today.
Sunday
Mavericks (52-30) 130 – Spurs (34-48) 120
Clippers (42-42) 138 – Thunder (24-58) 88
Warriors (53-29) 128 – Pelicans (36-46) 107
NHL
Stars (41-27-4) 6 – Blackhawks (24-37-11) 4
NFL
Gary Brown spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboy’s running back’s coach. He died Sunday after being treated for cancer at the age of 52.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
MEN
Wakeland Frisco (22-4-1) 3 – Mt Pleasant (20-4-4) 0
SOFTBALL
Friday
Athens 12 – Wills Point 0
Canton 7 – Brownsboro 0
Chisum 12 – Commerce 2
Como-Pickton 7 – Rivercrest 4
Cooper 16 – Bland 1
Cumby 11 – Celeste 4
Dodd City 11 – Sam Rayburn 1
Leonard 9 – Blue Ridge 8
North Lamar 11 – Paris 1
Prairiland 5 – Grand Saline 0
Rains 14 – Lone Oak 2
Sulphur Springs 7 – Mt Pleasant 2
BASEBALL
Arp 9 – Elysian Fields 3
Cooper 8 – Honey Grove 5
Edgewood 10 – Chisum 3
Grand Saline 10 – Lone Oak 0
Hallsville 6 – Longview 4
Hooks 9 – DeKalb 0
Lindale 8 – Chapel Hill TY 5
Mineola 16 – Winona 0
Nacogdoches 10 – Tyler Lions 1
North Lamar 8 – Pleasant Grove 2
Prairiland 11 – Commerce 0
Rains 6 – Mt Vernon 5
Redwater 10 – Queen City 3
Sam Rayburn 12 – Bland 2
Spring Hill 2 – Kilgore 1
Tatum 12 – Harleton 1
Whitehouse 3 – Jacksonville 0
Whitewright 5 – Bonham 4
Wills Point 6 – Rains 5
Wills Point 4 – Athens 3