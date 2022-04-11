Monday’s Sports

MASTERS

Scottie Scheffler is wearing a green jacket this morning. The 25-year-old Highland Park guy won the Masters Sunday, and in the past 57 days, he won four tournaments, including a major. Tiger Woods came in at No. 47 at +13.

NBA

Frank Vogel has coached his final game with the Lakers, a decision they should announce sometime today.

Sunday

Mavericks (52-30) 130 – Spurs (34-48) 120

Clippers (42-42) 138 – Thunder (24-58) 88

Warriors (53-29) 128 – Pelicans (36-46) 107

NHL

Stars (41-27-4) 6 – Blackhawks (24-37-11) 4

NFL

Gary Brown spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboy’s running back’s coach. He died Sunday after being treated for cancer at the age of 52.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

MEN

Wakeland Frisco (22-4-1) 3 – Mt Pleasant (20-4-4) 0

SOFTBALL

Friday

Athens 12 – Wills Point 0

Canton 7 – Brownsboro 0

Chisum 12 – Commerce 2

Como-Pickton 7 – Rivercrest 4

Cooper 16 – Bland 1

Cumby 11 – Celeste 4

Dodd City 11 – Sam Rayburn 1

Leonard 9 – Blue Ridge 8

North Lamar 11 – Paris 1

Prairiland 5 – Grand Saline 0

Rains 14 – Lone Oak 2

Sulphur Springs 7 – Mt Pleasant 2

BASEBALL

Arp 9 – Elysian Fields 3

Cooper 8 – Honey Grove 5

Edgewood 10 – Chisum 3

Grand Saline 10 – Lone Oak 0

Hallsville 6 – Longview 4

Hooks 9 – DeKalb 0

Lindale 8 – Chapel Hill TY 5

Mineola 16 – Winona 0

Nacogdoches 10 – Tyler Lions 1

North Lamar 8 – Pleasant Grove 2

Prairiland 11 – Commerce 0

Rains 6 – Mt Vernon 5

Redwater 10 – Queen City 3

Sam Rayburn 12 – Bland 2

Spring Hill 2 – Kilgore 1

Tatum 12 – Harleton 1

Whitehouse 3 – Jacksonville 0

Whitewright 5 – Bonham 4

Wills Point 6 – Rains 5

Wills Point 4 – Athens 3