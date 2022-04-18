Monday’s Sports

Kelvin Joseph

NFL

According to authorities, Cameron Ray, 20, of Athens, was shot and killed on March 18, around 2:00 am. It occurred on Greenville Ave. in Dallas. Ray was in Dallas with a group of friends for a fun weekend. The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several shots came. Dallas police reportedly want to interview Joseph about Ray’s death.

NBA

East

G1 Heat (53-29 1-0) 115 – Hawks (43-39 0-1) 91

G1 Celtics (51-31 1-0) 115 – Nets (44-38 0-1) 114

G1 Bucks (51-31 1-0) 93 – Bulls (46-36 0-1) 86

West

Ga Suns (64-18 1-0) 110 – Pelicans (36-46 0-1) 99

Monday

East

Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 pm TNT

West

Jazz at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm NBA TV

Nuggets at San Francisco Warriors 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Saturday

Stars (43-26-5) 2 – Sharks (28-34-11) 1

Monday

Stars at Vancouver Canucks 9:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Sunday

Angels (6-4) 8 – Texas (2-7) 3

Mariners (5-5) 7 – Astros (5-4) 2

Monday

Angels at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

On Saturday, Alex Speer from the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field team won the 5,000-meter run, outpacing several NCAA Division I runners at the Hutsell-Rosen track during the War Eagle Invitational.

In the Mizuno/Women’s Golf Coaches Association rankings, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association picked A&M-Commer women’s golf team as No. 22. The men’s golf team is ranked No. 5 in the final South-Central Regional rankings, released by the NCAA on Friday afternoon and a week before the NCAA Tournament selection announcement.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

Brownsboro 7 – Van 4

Canton 11 – Athens 1

Cooper 6 – Cumby 3

DeKalb 8 – Redwater 7

Edgewood 11 – Grand Saline 2

Elysian Fields 16 – Waskom 1

Harleton 12 – Jefferson 0

Hooks 17 – New Boston 1

Hughes Springs 13 Ore City 1

Mt Vernon 11 – Winnsboro 5

Queen City 7 – Atlanta 4

Rains 7 – Chisum 1

Sabine 16 – Daingerfield 3

Troup 15 – Arp 0

West Rusk 7 – Tatum 3

BASEBALL

Friday

Arp 6 – Troup 3

Brownsboro 14 – Van 4

Cooper 4 – Sam Rayburn 1

Gunter 11 – Whitewright 1

Harmony 16 – Winona 3

Hooks 15 – New Boston 2

Hughes Springs 12 – Ore City 3

Jefferson 2 – Harleton 1

Mabank 4 – Wills Point 3

Mt Vernon 2 – Winnsboro 1

New Diana 10 – Gladewater 0

Pleasant Grove 14 – Pittsburg 2

Pottsboro 9 – Blue Ridge 4

Redwater 4 – DeKalb 3

Sabine 19 – Daingerfield 0

Tatum 4 – West Rusk 0

Van Alstyne 6 – Anna 1

Waskom 7 – Elysian Fields 1