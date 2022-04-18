Monday’s Sports

Kelvin Joseph
NFL
According to authorities, Cameron Ray, 20, of Athens, was shot and killed on March 18, around 2:00 am. It occurred on Greenville Ave. in Dallas. Ray was in Dallas with a group of friends for a fun weekend. The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several shots came. Dallas police reportedly want to interview Joseph about Ray’s death.
NBA
East
G1 Heat (53-29 1-0) 115 – Hawks (43-39 0-1) 91
G1 Celtics (51-31 1-0) 115 – Nets (44-38 0-1) 114
G1 Bucks (51-31 1-0) 93 – Bulls (46-36 0-1) 86
West
Ga Suns (64-18 1-0) 110 – Pelicans (36-46 0-1) 99
Monday
East
Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 pm TNT
West
Jazz at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm NBA TV
Nuggets at San Francisco Warriors 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Saturday
Stars (43-26-5) 2 – Sharks (28-34-11) 1
Monday
Stars at Vancouver Canucks 9:30 pm ESPN+
MLB
Sunday
Angels (6-4) 8 – Texas (2-7) 3
Mariners (5-5) 7 – Astros (5-4) 2
Monday
Angels at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
On Saturday, Alex Speer from the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field team won the 5,000-meter run, outpacing several NCAA Division I runners at the Hutsell-Rosen track during the War Eagle Invitational.
In the Mizuno/Women’s Golf Coaches Association rankings, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association picked A&M-Commer women’s golf team as No. 22. The men’s golf team is ranked No. 5 in the final South-Central Regional rankings, released by the NCAA on Friday afternoon and a week before the NCAA Tournament selection announcement.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Friday
Brownsboro 7 – Van 4
Canton 11 – Athens 1
Cooper 6 – Cumby 3
DeKalb 8 – Redwater 7
Edgewood 11 – Grand Saline 2
Elysian Fields 16 – Waskom 1
Harleton 12 – Jefferson 0
Hooks 17 – New Boston 1
Hughes Springs 13 Ore City 1
Mt Vernon 11 – Winnsboro 5
Queen City 7 – Atlanta 4
Rains 7 – Chisum 1
Sabine 16 – Daingerfield 3
Troup 15 – Arp 0
West Rusk 7 – Tatum 3
BASEBALL
Friday
Arp 6 – Troup 3
Brownsboro 14 – Van 4
Cooper 4 – Sam Rayburn 1
Gunter 11 – Whitewright 1
Harmony 16 – Winona 3
Hooks 15 – New Boston 2
Hughes Springs 12 – Ore City 3
Jefferson 2 – Harleton 1
Mabank 4 – Wills Point 3
Mt Vernon 2 – Winnsboro 1
New Diana 10 – Gladewater 0
Pleasant Grove 14 – Pittsburg 2
Pottsboro 9 – Blue Ridge 4
Redwater 4 – DeKalb 3
Sabine 19 – Daingerfield 0
Tatum 4 – West Rusk 0
Van Alstyne 6 – Anna 1
Waskom 7 – Elysian Fields 1