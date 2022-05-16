Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
East
Celtics (4-3) 109 – Bucks 81 Winner
Mavericks (4-3) 123 – Suns 90 Winner
Next
Wednesday
Mavericks at San Francisco against Warriors 8:00 pm TNT
NHL
Sunday
East
Rangers (4-3) 4 – Penguins 3 Winner
Flames (4-3) 3 – Stars 2 Winner
MLB
Sunday
Astros (23-12) 8 – Nationals (12-24) 0
Rangers (14-19) 7 – Red Sox (13-21) 1
Monday
Astros at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm
Angels at Texas Rangers 7:06 pm
The Cincinnati Reds became the sixth team not to allow a hit and lose. Prized rookie Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter or win.
COLLEGE
The Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field student-athletes qualified for the National Championships at the West Texas A&M Last Chance Meet on Sunday at the West Texas A&M Track & Field Complex. The Lions now await the announcement of the fields for the National Championships by the NCAA on Tuesday evening.
After keeping its season alive with a 10-2 run-rule win over sixth-seeded Oklahoma Christian earlier on Friday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ended with a 1-0 loss to third-seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. In the first elimination, the win over the Eagles gave the Lions their 43rd win, which is the most in program history. Commerce won its first Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship last weekend and ended the season with 43-15.
HIGH SCHOOL
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7
NEXT
Winners play each other
SOFTBALL
5A
Royse City vs. The Colony
4A
Aubrey vs. Bullard
Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove
3A
2A
Overton vs. Kerns
Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady
1A
Dodd City vs. Graford
Bloomburg at Chileno
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Cleburn
Corsicana vs. Forney
4A
Spring Hill vs. Kilgore
Van Alstyne vs. Celina
Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard
3A
Maypearl vs. Gunter
Harmony vs. Sabine
Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview
Mineola or White Oak vs. West Rusk
2A
Beckville vs. Bowie
Rivercrest vs. Maud
1A
Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City
Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill