Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

East

Celtics (4-3) 109 – Bucks 81 Winner

Mavericks (4-3) 123 – Suns 90 Winner

Next

Wednesday

Mavericks at San Francisco against Warriors 8:00 pm TNT

NHL

Sunday

East

Rangers (4-3) 4 – Penguins 3 Winner

Flames (4-3) 3 – Stars 2 Winner

MLB

Sunday

Astros (23-12) 8 – Nationals (12-24) 0

Rangers (14-19) 7 – Red Sox (13-21) 1

Monday

Astros at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm

Angels at Texas Rangers 7:06 pm

The Cincinnati Reds became the sixth team not to allow a hit and lose. Prized rookie Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter or win.

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field student-athletes qualified for the National Championships at the West Texas A&M Last Chance Meet on Sunday at the West Texas A&M Track & Field Complex. The Lions now await the announcement of the fields for the National Championships by the NCAA on Tuesday evening.

After keeping its season alive with a 10-2 run-rule win over sixth-seeded Oklahoma Christian earlier on Friday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team ended with a 1-0 loss to third-seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. In the first elimination, the win over the Eagles gave the Lions their 43rd win, which is the most in program history. Commerce won its first Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship last weekend and ended the season with 43-15.

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7

NEXT

Winners play each other

SOFTBALL

5A

Royse City vs. The Colony

4A

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

3A

2A

Overton vs. Kerns

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford

Bloomburg at Chileno

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Cleburn

Corsicana vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore

Van Alstyne vs. Celina

Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard

3A

Maypearl vs. Gunter

Harmony vs. Sabine

Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview

Mineola or White Oak vs. West Rusk

2A

Beckville vs. Bowie

Rivercrest vs. Maud

1A

Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill