Monday’s Sports

NBA
Monday
G5 Celtics (2-2) at San Francisco playing Warriors, 8:00 pm ABC
NHL
Wednesday
Stanley Cup Final
G1 Lightning at Denver Avalanche 7:00 pm ABC
MLB
Sunday
Astros (37-23) 9 – Marlins (27-31) 4
Rangers (28-31) 8 – White Sox (27-31) 6
Monday
Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
The UIL standing committee on athletics plans to hear several proposals on Tuesday, with the most likely one to pass being a shot clock added to high school basketball games. Other suggestions on the public agenda are:
- A proposal to prohibit first year athletes from participating in varsity competitions
- A proposal to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport
- A proposal to limit or eliminate scratching of officials by coaches
If they pass a proposal, it will go to the Legislative Council for consideration. It is the second time the committee has considered a shot clock with no action. Texas could be next, with more states adopting and adding a shot clock.
UIL Baseball State Tournament Information
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament
UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Dell Diamond – Round Rock
Schedule
Wednesday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
Nazareth (21-1) 1 – Kennard (24-15) 0
D’Hanis (27-3) 16 – Abbott (21-3-2) 0 (5)
2A SEMIFINALS
Valley Mills (29-2-2) 4 – New Home (33-4) 3
Shiner (34-0) 3 – Garrison (31-8-1) 0
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
Argyle (35-3-1) v2 – China Spring (32-9) 1
Sinton (35-1) 9 – Celina (32-5-1) 0
Thursday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A FINALS
Conference 1A Final D’Hanis (27-3) 4 – Nazareth (21-2) 0
Conference 2A Final Valley Mills (30-2-2) 4 – Shiner (34-1) 2
5A SEMIFINALS
Friendswood (30-7-1) 4 – Mansfield Legacy (32-10) 2
Georgetown (34-7) 5 – Frisco Wakeland (25-14) 4
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL
Conference 4A Final Sinton (36-1) 9 – Argyle (35-4-1) 0
Friday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A SEMIFINALS
Corpus Christi London (25-13) 4 – Gunter (34-2) 1
Brock (36-3) 7 – Diboll (38-5) 6
6A SEMIFINALS
Southlake Carroll (33-8) 6 – Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-6) 1
San Antonio Reagan (33-6-2) 6 – Rockwall Heath (35-7) 0
Saturday, June 11
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS
Conference 3A Final Corpus Christi London (26-13) 16 – Brock (36-4) 13
Conference 5A Final Georgetown (35-7) 2 – Friendswood (30-8-1) 1
Conference 6A Final Southlake Carroll (34-8) 8 – San Antonio Reagan (33-7-2) 5