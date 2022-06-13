Monday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

G5 Celtics (2-2) at San Francisco playing Warriors, 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Wednesday

Stanley Cup Final

G1 Lightning at Denver Avalanche 7:00 pm ABC

MLB

Sunday

Astros (37-23) 9 – Marlins (27-31) 4

Rangers (28-31) 8 – White Sox (27-31) 6

Monday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL standing committee on athletics plans to hear several proposals on Tuesday, with the most likely one to pass being a shot clock added to high school basketball games. Other suggestions on the public agenda are:

A proposal to prohibit first year athletes from participating in varsity competitions

A proposal to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport

A proposal to limit or eliminate scratching of officials by coaches

If they pass a proposal, it will go to the Legislative Council for consideration. It is the second time the committee has considered a shot clock with no action. Texas could be next, with more states adopting and adding a shot clock.

UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

Nazareth (21-1) 1 – Kennard (24-15) 0

D’Hanis (27-3) 16 – Abbott (21-3-2) 0 (5)

2A SEMIFINALS

Valley Mills (29-2-2) 4 – New Home (33-4) 3

Shiner (34-0) 3 – Garrison (31-8-1) 0

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

Argyle (35-3-1) v2 – China Spring (32-9) 1

Sinton (35-1) 9 – Celina (32-5-1) 0

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

Conference 1A Final D’Hanis (27-3) 4 – Nazareth (21-2) 0

Conference 2A Final Valley Mills (30-2-2) 4 – Shiner (34-1) 2

5A SEMIFINALS

Friendswood (30-7-1) 4 – Mansfield Legacy (32-10) 2

Georgetown (34-7) 5 – Frisco Wakeland (25-14) 4

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

Conference 4A Final Sinton (36-1) 9 – Argyle (35-4-1) 0

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

Corpus Christi London (25-13) 4 – Gunter (34-2) 1

Brock (36-3) 7 – Diboll (38-5) 6

6A SEMIFINALS

Southlake Carroll (33-8) 6 – Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-6) 1

San Antonio Reagan (33-6-2) 6 – Rockwall Heath (35-7) 0

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS

Conference 3A Final Corpus Christi London (26-13) 16 – Brock (36-4) 13

Conference 5A Final Georgetown (35-7) 2 – Friendswood (30-8-1) 1

Conference 6A Final Southlake Carroll (34-8) 8 – San Antonio Reagan (33-7-2) 5