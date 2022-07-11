Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

Twins (48-40) 6 – Rangers (39-44) 5

Astros (56-29) 6 – Athletics (29-58) 1

Monday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros – Idle

Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins and died at a hospital. He was 56. Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers radio broadcasts from 1995 to 2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.

NFL

The Raiders hired Las Vegas attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan to be their new team president, as she becomes the first Black woman to hold that title for an NFL franchise. Morgan, born in Las Vegas, comes to the Raiders after serving as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She has also served as the director of external affairs for AT&T Services Inc. in southern Nevada and as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.

COLLEGE

The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its following media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors authorized negotiations after a meeting last week. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for talks for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.

DIXIE

Going into Sunday’s games for “O” Zone Division I was Hudson and Palestine, while in 12&, Hughes Springs and West Rusk were matching up. In AAA 10U, Livingston and Longview while Division II had Buffalo and DeKalb. AA Coach Pitch Had Bullard and Paris, and Division II offered Tri-Cities and Diana. T-Ball matched EMC and Paris and Joaquin and Valliant.