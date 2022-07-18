Monday’s Sports

Dennis Alexander

MLB

Sunday

Athletics (32-61) 4 – Astros (59-32) 3

Mariners (51-42) 6 – Rangers (41-49) 2

Monday

No Games

Tuesday

All-Stars at Los Angeles 7:00 pm FOX

The Mariners are closing in on their 15-game win streak. They have a chance to match that streak when they return from the All-Star break to host the AL West-leading Astros this Friday.

The Baltimore Orioles made high school shortstop Jackson Holliday the first selection in Major League Baseball’s draft on Sunday. Still, the biggest shock came with the No. 3 overall pick, as the Texas Rangers selected Kumar Rocker, the highly touted pitching prospect who famously did not sign with the New York Mets last season.

NFL

As Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson awaits a decision on a potential punishment from the NFL, his former team finds itself in the spotlight. On Friday, the Houston Texans settled with 30 women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, according to the attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee. The settlements come less than a month after Buzbee first announced a lawsuit against the Texans alleging that the franchise enabled Watson’s alleged behavior.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Texas High School Coaches Association welcomed its Class of 2022 Hall of Honor inductees this weekend, including a pair of East Texas coaching legends. The Saturday night event occurred at San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It celebrated the careers of former East Texas coaches Dennis Alexander and Andy Griffin, Brian Brazil, Todd Dodge, and Tom Kimbrough from other parts of the state.