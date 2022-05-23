They are reporting a rare virus in the U.S. called Monkeypox, and while the name sounds funny, the virus is no joke. Health experts tracking cases say that the early stages are like the flu, but puss-filled sores appear all over the body, just like smallpox. However, Dr. Rodney Rohde (row-dee) at Texas State University says the good news is that the death rate for this variant is only about one percent. And he says human-to-human transmission is most common through close contact.
