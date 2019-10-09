A&M-Texarkana Hosts Monthly Master Gardeners Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and The Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program on “Pruning Tips and Techniques” on Monday, October 14, 2019. The event will take place from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in University Center, room 326. The class is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required.

Clay Wingfield, Program Horticulture Technician at the University of Arkansas SW Research and Extension Center in Hope, Arkansas, will present the program. The class will include tips and suggestions for how and when to prune plants, shrubs, and trees to promote healthy growth, flowering, and good looks.

For more information, call Emily Newsome at Texas A&M at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.