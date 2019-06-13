Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Monthly Sales Tax Up 10.1% Over Last Year

2 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $782.1 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $782.1 million in local sales tax allocations for June. That is 10.1 percent more than in June 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2019)
Recipient June 2019
Allocations		 Change from
June 2018		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities
 $499.0M 9.2% 4.9%
Transit Systems $173.1M 9.7% 4.0%
Counties $49.8M 11.4% 7.2%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $60.2M 18.3% 11.7%
Total $782.1M 10.1% 5.3%

For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     