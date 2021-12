As the holidays arrive, more than 60-percent of Texans five and older are now fully vaccinated against covid. The state health department says nearly 16.3 million have gotten both shots, and more than 3.7 million have received a booster. Doctors initially said 67-70 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, Now because of variants, the percentage is a little higher and some doctors think it might be unattainable.