More Blake And Miranda Plus Chesney’s New Album In Today’s Nashville Insider

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert allegedly believes the married man she is dating, Evan Felker, is her soulmate. A source tells the website; “Miranda really believes that Evan is the one, her soulmate. She’s never felt like this before. Miranda and Evan have such a strong connection. Their chemistry is off the charts. She would love to get married again, and to have children someday. Miranda can actually picture Evan as part of her future, whatever that includes.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton allegedly feels bad for Miranda Lambert’s married boyfriend, Evan Felker because she’s allegedly never been faithful. A source tells the website; “Blake feels bad for Miranda’s new guy Evan. Blake knows better than anyone that she’s never been faithful and Miranda has an impossible time staying with anyone for very long. Blake is finally over all the pain Miranda put him through and would love to warn Evan about her but there’s no way he will get involved beyond tweeting a few subtle disses. Blake feels Evan is silly if he thinks he and Miranda are going to last long or that she can be faithful. She has cheated on every guy she has ever been with, and Blake knows this new guy will be no different.”

Keith Urban recently played a pop-up show in Los Angeles. He invited a 20-year-old Long Beach, California man named Dylan on stage to sing Don McLean’s ”American Pie” with him.

TV Guide claims Shania Twain and Jake Owens are going to judge a new reality show called Real Country. During each episode, they will be looking for solo acts, duos, and groups to perform during weekly competitions. The show will debut this Fall on the USA Network

Bebe Rexha tells CMT that she thought she was recording “Meant To Be” with Little Big Town and not Florida Georgia Line. She says she got her country groups mixed up. “I can’t lie, I had met Little Big Town at one of the awards shows. When I walked in the studio, I saw Tyler there, and I said ‘Where are the other band members?’ I told Tyler and he started laughing.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard tells US Weekly that he despises Crocs shoes. ”I would never be caught dead wearing Crocs.”

Wide Open Country claims Kenny Chesney will release his new CD “Songs for the Saints” on July 27th. He says; “I was at a turning point in my life on so many levels, and then Hurricane Irma hit the Virgin Islands. But this album isn’t about St. John, so much as it’s about what happened to St. John and all those islands you didn’t see on the news. To just see the devastation and what that does to people is one thing, but then there’s this courage and resilience people find…”