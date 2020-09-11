More Changes To The Red River Valley Sports Scene Plus Stars Win in OT in Today’s Sports Update

More changes to the Red River Valley sports scene.

One day after Cooper and Detroit announced their game was cancelled this weekend, the North Lamar ISD announced cancellations for volleyball and football. The football game tonight against Community and next week against Anna have been cancelled. Volleyball games on September 15 against Carthage and on the 18th against Community have both been canceled. Games will resume on Tuesday, September 23 when the Pantherettes travel to Liberty Eylau for their first district game.

Due to this, Mix 107–7 will be broadcasting tonight’s game between Prairiland and Wolfe City. Adam Routon and Greg Higgins will have all the action beginning with a pregame at 7pm.

On 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats will host Pleasant Grove. Steven Johnston and Robert High will have the call beginning at 7pm with the pregame. Other action will see Chisum at Honey Grove. Rivercrest travels to Harleton. Clarksville takes their 2–0 record on the road as they face Tom Bean.

Here’s your Goal Line Lineup for Tonight

High School Football for Week 3 101.9 KBUS Pleasant Grove Community CANCELLED Paris North Lamar MIX 107.7 Wolfe City Chisum Prairieland Honey Grove Detroit CANCELLED Paul Pewitt K-LAKE 97.7 Cooper Mt. Vernon Clarksville Rivercrest Tom Bean Harleton Commerce Bonham Lone Oak Leonard Leveretts Fanndel

In volleyball, the Paris Lady Cats face Wills Point on the road. Chisum will play Edgewood at home. Detroit hosts Linden Kildare while Rivercrest is at Avery.

Alexander Radulov put one past Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner 31 seconds into overtime last night and the Dallas Stars take a 2–1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with a 3–2 win. Anton Khudobin stopped 38 of 40 shots. Game 4 is on Saturday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with a bang last night as they took down the Houston Texans 34–20 in the NFL’s season opener.

The Cowboys open the season in Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday night football.

Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 6–2 Thursday to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

Texas hosts Oakland tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.