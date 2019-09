Bowie County Sheriff’s Office

The man charged with several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing several shots and injuring a woman at a rodeo type event in DeKalb has had new charges added. Pedro Alarcon-Sepulveda has now been charged with theft of a firearm. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Alarcon-Sepulveda after learning that he may have entered the U.S. illegally.