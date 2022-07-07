cypress basin hospice
More Conflict Over Uvalde Shooting

A detailed report on the Uvalde school shooting lays the blame on the incident commander and the rank-and-file officers who responded. State Senator Roland Gutierrez says this proved what they had known all along. The report shows a Uvalde police officer who had the gunman in sight before the shooter entered the school but did not get permission to pull the trigger. He was a little more than one football field away from the gunman, and the report says he was concerned about missing and hitting a child.

