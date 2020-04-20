More COVID 19 in Titus County

Titus County reported two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This adds to the nine cases previously reported. Of note is the fact that these two most recent cases number 10 and 11, both are in the same household as case number nine and we fully expected these to test positive after communicating with all three members of the household. Cases 10 and 11 work out of town and have not been to work in a couple of weeks. #9 is the local industry related case that officials learned about on Friday evening and was the topic of discussion on Saturday which led to the masking orders.