Lamar County Commissioners announced at this week’s meeting that they have additional funds.$10,800 extra for road and bridge repairs in Precincts 2 and 3, and $50,000 for coronavirus-related election expenditures. The county also received 145,000 for the general fund from money received from the Texas Association of Counties and money refunded from the county’s health insurance plan, will be used to cover miscellaneous county expenses.