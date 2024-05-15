More Heavy Rain Expected

North and Central Texas

Storm chances return Wednesday night, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday. Severe storms will be possible during the period. Locally heavy rainfall would aggravate flooding concerns across the region.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night could bring renewed flooding concerns, especially over already water-logged areas south of I-20. Most locations will see 0.5-1.5″ inches of rain through Friday morning, but about 10-20% of the area south of I-20 could see rainfall totals more significant than 4 inches. If you encounter flooded roadways, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Today, expect sunny, dry, and warm weather again. Afternoon highs will peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Low thunderstorm chances will linger into Friday, with sunny conditions expected over the weekend. Over the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorm chances return tonight, primarily west of the I-35 corridor. Lightning will be the primary hazard, but the stronger storms could contain hail.

Thursday through Tuesday

Expect widespread storms Thursday into Thursday night. Some storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging winds the primary hazards. Tornadic supercells may also occur. In addition, heavy rainfall will aggravate flooding concerns, particularly within Central and East Texas.

Additional storms may occur on Friday before the event comes to an end.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Heavy rainfall will be possible again, primarily just south of I-20, beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through early Friday morning. With higher isolated amounts, 2 to 4 inches will be likely.

A severe weather risk will return across portions of the region on Thursday.

Under mostly sunny skies, light south winds will return today. It will allow area temperatures to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, with a few isolated 90-degree readings possible.

Today and Tonight

Do not expect any hazardous weather.

Thursday through Tuesday

Heavy rainfall returns to the forecast by Thursday as the next system pushes into the region. Another 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher amounts isolated, will be possible in some locations. A Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall is in effect Thursday into Friday morning. A new flood watch will likely be needed ahead of this event, but there is still some uncertainty about how far north the heaviest rainfall axis will shift. In addition, the threat of a few strong to severe storms is possible during this late-week timeframe. Otherwise, improving weather conditions are expected by this weekend through early next week, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The National Weather Service could issue spotter activation on Thursday and Friday.