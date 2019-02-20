More Miranda Lambert Marriage News in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Perez Hilton claims Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are already talking about having children.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight; “We’ve never, ever seen her so happy and think she’s finally found her one and only. Miranda and Brendan both want kids. [She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she’s excited to be a stepmom. She even says it’s great practice for when she has a baby. Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe. He’s a police officer and everyone has been loving that she fell for a man in uniform. Miranda is relieved to have found someone who isn’t in the music industry. Brendan is perfect for her.”

Contact Music claims Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin plan to live in different cities for the next year. The newlyweds will commute back and forth between New York and Nashville.

Variety magazine claims Jason Aldean has sold his Columbia, Tennessee estate for $7 million. The 120-acre property has a six-bedroom main house, a library, a fireplace, a farmhouse-inspired kitchen, a pool, a fire pit, an equestrian facility, a guest house, an entertainment pavilion and a bowling alley

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard tells Pop Culture Country that he wants to know the gender of his second child. “We actually, we got a real blood test this time, not the at home thing that was recommended to us. And the results came back and our nanny actually knows what we’re having and we don’t know yet. So I think we will do some kind of reveal or surprise at some point, but I don’t know what we’re gonna do. But it better hurry up and get here, cause I’m pretty anxious.”

Jordan Davis tells People magazine that working isn’t about money, it’s about something you love to do. “It’s not all about working a job that’s safe and making enough money. When I did, it was like, boom, dude, you gotta go to Nashville. You need to write songs.”

Brett Young tells Rolling Stone magazine that he’s the biggest Gavin DeGraw fan. “I was a geeky fan who basically stalked and idolized him. I saw 13 shows in one year, and I went as far as Hawaii for one of them. Two different times after his shows, we ran into each other and … he was like, ‘Dude, I don’t like Hawaii. I don’t really know anybody that well. I’m staying at this place. You want to have a beer after the show?’ U2 and Pearl Jam played the next night. We ended up all going to that concert and hanging out, exchanging information. We’ve been buddies ever since.”

People magazine claims Jerrod Niemann and his wife, Morgan, are divorcing. They released a statement saying’ “After spending over a decade together, we have decided to move forward separately. We have learned and grown into the people we are today. We wish each other all the best in the future.”