More NBA Signings Plus Rangers Back To Work

The dramatic reshaping of the Los Angeles Lakers roster will include Rajon Rondo joining the franchise on a one-year, $9-million agreement and the departure of team forward, Julius Randle, who was renounced and became an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers outbid the New Orleans Pelicans to snare Rondo and created more salary-cap flexibility by renouncing Randle, who quickly came to a two-year, $18-million deal with New Orleans, according to league sources.

The massive LeBron James banner hanging downtown is being removed again following the superstar’s announcement he’s leaving Cleveland. The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide, has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Lakers announced the LeBron James signing, Golden State went out and signed Demarcus Cousins. Cousins had been linked as a possible target for the Mavs.

Free-agent center Nerlens Noel has agreed to a two-year minimum deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The second-year is a player option. Noel, 24, was drafted sixth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013 and then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He appeared in 30 games last season for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

MLB

The Rangers were off yesterday but will host the Astros today. Houston comes in for a brief two-game series. Texas has been red hot as of late. Since June 16th the Rangers are 11-3.

