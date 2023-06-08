More Rain And Warming Up

North and Central Texas



This weekend will be hot with isolated to scattered storms. The highest storm chances will be on Saturday, and a few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible. Hail and downburst winds will be the primary hazards. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s, both Saturday and Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.



The first half of next week will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s to around 100 and afternoon heat index values from the upper 90s to about 106. Practice heat safety if you plan on being outdoors next week.

Today and Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are possible today and this evening across much of North and Central Texas. Intense storms may produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Friday through Wednesday

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday through Saturday night. A few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible, mainly on Saturday. Hail and strong downburst winds will be the primary hazards.

Hot and humid weather late this weekend through the middle of the following week will push afternoon heat index values close to 105 in some locations.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail are possible across much of the ArkLaTex on Saturday.



Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly this afternoon and evening across portions of the Four State Region.

Today and tonight

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce small hail and some strong wind gusts.

Friday through Wednesday

The upper-level pattern over the region will continue to keep an unsettled weather theme through the rest of the week. Isolated strong thunderstorms may be possible each day, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall being the main threats with some storms. There will be a higher chance for severe thunderstorms on Saturday as a

more substantial disturbance moves through the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.