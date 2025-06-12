Expect multiple rounds of heavy rain through Friday, with the highest flash flooding threat generally along and east of the I-35/35W corridor. Expect it to be common to add 1 to 3 additional inches of rainfall, with a few spots seeing as much as 4 to 5 inches. Remember to never drive into water of unknown depth. Turn around, don’t drown!

Se esperan múltiples rondas de fuertes lluvias hasta el viernes, con la mayor amenaza de inundaciones repentinas generalmente a lo largo y al este del corredor I-35/35W. Se espera que sea común agregar de 1 a 3 pulgadas adicionales de lluvia, con algunos lugares viendo hasta 4 a 5 pulgadas. Recuerde que nunca debe conducir en agua de profundidad desconocida. ¡Date la vuelta, no te ahogues!

The National Weather Service has expanded to include the following locations: Lamar, Fannin, Grayson, Collin, and Denton counties. This watch remains in effect through Thursday afternoon. Expect rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across the highlighted area, with isolated totals of 5 to 7 inches.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional se ha expandido para incluir las siguientes ubicaciones: condados de Lamar, Fannin, Grayson, Collin y Denton. Esta vigilancia permanece vigente hasta el jueves por la tarde. Se esperan totales de lluvia de 2 a 4 pulgadas en el área resaltada, con totales aislados de 5 a 7 pulgadas.

Widespread heavy rainfall will continue to move east today at a slow pace. The flash flood threat will shift east of I-35 this morning, with isolated areas expected to see 5 to 7 inches of rain. A few intense storms with hail and gusty winds will be possible, mainly in Central Texas. While the tornado threat is low, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out across far Central and Southeast Texas this morning. Scattered storms will continue into the afternoon.

Las lluvias intensas generalizadas continuarán moviéndose hacia el este hoy a un ritmo lento. La amenaza de inundación repentina se desplazará al este de la I-35 esta mañana, y se espera que las áreas aisladas vean de 5 a 7 pulgadas de lluvia. Serán posibles algunas tormentas intensas con granizo y ráfagas de viento, principalmente en el centro de Texas. Si bien la amenaza de tornado es baja, no se puede descartar un tornado aislado en el extremo central y sureste de Texas esta mañana. Las tormentas dispersas continuarán hasta la tarde.