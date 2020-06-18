" /> More States Push To Make Alcohol To-Go Sales Permanent – EastTexasRadio.com
More States Push To Make Alcohol To-Go Sales Permanent

2 hours ago

 

Restaurants and bars across the U.S. were forced to close or switch to pick-up and delivery only models during the pandemic. But they were soon able to serve alcohol to-go when governors started signing executive orders allowing restaurants and bars to serve alcohol with takeout orders. Now, as the country begins to reopen, states have been considering permanent alcohol-to-go laws. More than 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have implemented emergency measures to allow restaurants and bars to serve cocktails for delivery and takeout, according to the National Restaurant Association.

NRA EVP of Public Affairs Sean Kennedy says, “So far the restaurant industry has lost over eight million jobs and roughly $120 billion in revenue. Being able to offer these new products like off-premise sales of alcohol represents up to 10% of their revenue right now. From an industry that’s on the ropes working with capacity restrictions – that’s absolutely critical.”

