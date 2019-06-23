More Than 200 PJC Students Make President’s And Dean’s List

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 203 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0-grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5-grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.

Students on the President’s List by their hometowns in Texas:

Arthur City: Laura Evans, James Rozell

Austin: Brian Kruppenbacher

Avery: Megan Pennington

Bagwell: Jonathan Nelson

Blossom: Emalee Freelen, Zachary McQueen

Bonham: James Hix, Charles Sanjule

Caddo Mills: Morgan Brem

Celeste: Allyson Tesky

Center: Mildred Medina-Farias

Clarksville: La’Vante Edwards, Jarrod Phillips

College Station: Wilson Roubion

Colmesneil: McKayla Marshall

Commerce: Haydn Martin

Cooper: Leslie Hudson, Joni Sillivan, James Williams

Cumby: David Hebert, Jacey Weatherbee

Deport: Adrian Godbolt, Makenzie McGill

Detroit: Richard Ashford, Michael Moorhead, Richard Perdue

Dike: Tyler Kelley, Wesley Mcdonald

Emory: Thomas Wilson

Forney: Kyle Hogwood

Greenville: Eric Ashley, Nathaniel Barksdale, Jocelyn Bellomy, Benjamin Davis, Zaira Rojo, Clayton Stoker, Matthew Timberlake, Jason Weeks, Matthew Weeks

Honey Grove Shemiyah Finney

Houston: Eduardo Flores

Mount Pleasant: Breanne Smallwood

Paris: Collin Allen, Trevor Banister, Austin Baxley, Lindsey Bethel, William Cody, Sadie Cunningham, Derek Dacus, Trinity Davis, Shana Douglas, Hannah England, Bridger Gottshalk, Kynzi Hall, Brayden Johnson, Michael Kennemer, Kameron Landers, Zachary Martin, Javier Martinez, Hayden Mouser, Dean Newnham, Zachary Norris, Erika Olivares, Falon Pilkington, Travis Prince, Jaycie Proctor, Jose Resendiz, Christopher Sheppard, XTavious Young

Pattonville: Marque Gray, Chad McQueen

Powderly: Gracie Blake, Seth Jones

Quinlan: Daniel Harris, Julie Ortega

Reno: Timothy Kollar, Kevin Peters

Royse City: Benjamin Rose, Daniel Rose, Natalie Rose

Saltillo: Sylvia Feijen

Sulphur Springs: Kate Flores, Emma Hampton, Brandyn Hardie, Emma Lane, Catherine Lindsey, Emily Nance, Joshua Rissman, Elizabeth Spain

Sumner: Ashley Bankston, Sadie Froese, Katharina Teichroeb

Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy

Yantis: Lanie Smith

Students from other states named to the PJC President’s List:

Flint, Mich.: Starlin Hamilton

Hugo, Okla.: Rebekah Osterdock

Idabel, Okla.: Robert Jackson

Students on the Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:

Anderson: Joshua Mancuso

Blossom: Noah McMonigle, Noel Moreno, Christopher Nicar, Christian Smallwood

Bogata: Stephanie Mirowitz, Sarah Ward, Garry Marsh

Brashear: Rene Aguilar, Hillary Russell

Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer, Stephanie Russell

Brownwood: Garrin Fraze

Caddo Mills: Margaret Foster

Carrollton: Brianna Gibbons

Clarksville: Etalya Bell, Jeremy Drobil

Commerce: Annice Bowen

Cooper: Ashley Myers

Cumby: Tyler Crumpton, Cristina Thompson

Desoto: Matthew Castaneda

Detroit: Brittney Danks

El Paso: Brisa Zapata

Forney: Rachel Hennen, Noe Jimenez

Frisco: Courtney Bell

Giddings: Shelby Becker, Yesenia Flores, Kaylee Forsyth, Cassie Huneycutt, Holly Macknight, Kailey Miller, Antonio Rioz, Ross Simmons, Jamal Sterling, Kaden Stroud, Shana Wells, Staci Yanish

Humble: Jose Hidalgo

Jacksonville: Abbie Clevenger

Klondike: Roxanna Murphy

Lone Oak: Justin Hooten, Terry Lugo

Longview: David Rivera

Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara

Ovilla: Rachael Gray

Paris: Lee Armstrong, Daniel Batchelor, Gisselle Benitez, Leonel Benitez, Rachel Blassingame, Javian Dabbs, Alexandra Garcia, Uriel Godinez, Megan Grogan, Lexxi Haage, Jacob Hawthorne, Ashton Henderson, Savanna James, Brandon Jones, Layker Kennedy, Samantha Kerley, Diana Moradel, Cedric Ricks, Megan Sanders, Fiona Schepis, Bailey Swindle

Porter Christian Rennie

Powderly: Sunshine Calderon, Avery Exum, Mandy Freeman, Matthew Ingram, Danielle Risinger

Quinlan: Brittany McShan, Denise Sanchez Jaramillo, Adriana Valadez

Roxton: Cameron Branum, Ryan Lipstraw

Royse City: Hunter Tullis

Saltillo: Guadalupe Olayo

Sour Lake: Caleb DuBois

Stephenville: Ian Groves

Sulphur Springs: Jeffrey Carson, Justice Floyd, Kathleen Hays, Beverly Luna, Joshua McElvaine, Arlyn Negron, Diana Ramirez, Jonathon Rininger, Christopher Walker, Autumn Wilson

Thrall: Ashton Albert

West Tawakoni: Adelena Purvis

Wolfe City: Meagan Hogue

Yantis: Justin Bartley

Students named to the Dean’s List from other states:

Plant City, Fla.: Tarik McKelphin

Sulfur, La.: Daxton Tinker

West Monroe, La.: Russell Rugg

Grand Rapids, Mich.: Quantes Jackson

Bronx, N.Y.: Aisha Traore

Antlers, Okla.: Richadeena McClain

Hugo, Okla.: Heather Villar

Students named to the Dean’s List from other countries:

Toronto, Ontario Dimitrios Stamatopoulos