More Than 200 PJC Students Make President’s And Dean’s List

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 203 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0-grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5-grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the President’s List by their hometowns in Texas:
Arthur City: Laura Evans, James Rozell
Austin: Brian Kruppenbacher
Avery: Megan Pennington
Bagwell: Jonathan Nelson
Blossom: Emalee Freelen, Zachary McQueen
Bonham: James Hix, Charles Sanjule
Caddo Mills: Morgan Brem
Celeste: Allyson Tesky
Center: Mildred Medina-Farias
Clarksville: La’Vante Edwards, Jarrod Phillips
College Station: Wilson Roubion
Colmesneil: McKayla Marshall
Commerce: Haydn Martin
Cooper: Leslie Hudson, Joni Sillivan, James Williams
Cumby: David Hebert, Jacey Weatherbee
Deport: Adrian Godbolt, Makenzie McGill
Detroit: Richard Ashford, Michael Moorhead, Richard Perdue
Dike: Tyler Kelley, Wesley Mcdonald
Emory: Thomas Wilson
Forney: Kyle Hogwood
Greenville: Eric Ashley, Nathaniel Barksdale, Jocelyn Bellomy, Benjamin Davis, Zaira Rojo, Clayton Stoker, Matthew Timberlake, Jason Weeks, Matthew Weeks
Honey Grove Shemiyah Finney
Houston: Eduardo Flores
Mount Pleasant: Breanne Smallwood
Paris: Collin Allen, Trevor Banister, Austin Baxley, Lindsey Bethel, William Cody, Sadie Cunningham, Derek Dacus, Trinity Davis, Shana Douglas, Hannah England, Bridger Gottshalk, Kynzi Hall, Brayden Johnson, Michael Kennemer, Kameron Landers, Zachary Martin, Javier Martinez, Hayden Mouser, Dean Newnham, Zachary Norris, Erika Olivares, Falon Pilkington, Travis Prince, Jaycie Proctor, Jose Resendiz, Christopher Sheppard, XTavious Young
Pattonville: Marque Gray, Chad McQueen
Powderly: Gracie Blake, Seth Jones
Quinlan: Daniel Harris, Julie Ortega
Reno: Timothy Kollar, Kevin Peters
Royse City: Benjamin Rose, Daniel Rose, Natalie Rose
Saltillo: Sylvia Feijen
Sulphur Springs: Kate Flores, Emma Hampton, Brandyn Hardie, Emma Lane, Catherine Lindsey, Emily Nance, Joshua Rissman, Elizabeth Spain
Sumner: Ashley Bankston, Sadie Froese, Katharina Teichroeb
Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy
Yantis: Lanie Smith
Students from other states named to the PJC President’s List:
Flint, Mich.: Starlin Hamilton
Hugo, Okla.: Rebekah Osterdock
Idabel, Okla.: Robert Jackson
Students on the Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:
Anderson: Joshua Mancuso
Blossom: Noah McMonigle, Noel Moreno, Christopher Nicar, Christian Smallwood
Bogata: Stephanie Mirowitz, Sarah Ward, Garry Marsh
Brashear: Rene Aguilar, Hillary Russell
Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer, Stephanie Russell
Brownwood: Garrin Fraze
Caddo Mills: Margaret Foster
Carrollton: Brianna Gibbons
Clarksville: Etalya Bell, Jeremy Drobil
Commerce: Annice Bowen
Cooper: Ashley Myers
Cumby: Tyler Crumpton, Cristina Thompson
Desoto: Matthew Castaneda
Detroit: Brittney Danks
El Paso: Brisa Zapata
Forney: Rachel Hennen, Noe Jimenez
Frisco: Courtney Bell
Giddings: Shelby Becker, Yesenia Flores, Kaylee Forsyth, Cassie Huneycutt, Holly Macknight, Kailey Miller, Antonio Rioz, Ross Simmons, Jamal Sterling, Kaden Stroud, Shana Wells, Staci Yanish
Humble: Jose Hidalgo
Jacksonville: Abbie Clevenger
Klondike: Roxanna Murphy
Lone Oak: Justin Hooten, Terry Lugo
Longview: David Rivera
Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara
Ovilla: Rachael Gray
Paris: Lee Armstrong, Daniel Batchelor, Gisselle Benitez, Leonel Benitez, Rachel Blassingame, Javian Dabbs, Alexandra Garcia, Uriel Godinez, Megan Grogan, Lexxi Haage, Jacob Hawthorne, Ashton Henderson, Savanna James, Brandon Jones, Layker Kennedy, Samantha Kerley, Diana Moradel, Cedric Ricks, Megan Sanders, Fiona Schepis, Bailey Swindle
Porter Christian Rennie
Powderly: Sunshine Calderon, Avery Exum, Mandy Freeman, Matthew Ingram, Danielle Risinger
Quinlan: Brittany McShan, Denise Sanchez Jaramillo, Adriana Valadez
Roxton: Cameron Branum, Ryan Lipstraw
Royse City: Hunter Tullis
Saltillo: Guadalupe Olayo
Sour Lake: Caleb DuBois
Stephenville: Ian Groves
Sulphur Springs: Jeffrey Carson, Justice Floyd, Kathleen Hays, Beverly Luna, Joshua McElvaine, Arlyn Negron, Diana Ramirez, Jonathon Rininger, Christopher Walker, Autumn Wilson
Thrall: Ashton Albert
West Tawakoni: Adelena Purvis
Wolfe City: Meagan Hogue
Yantis: Justin Bartley
Students named to the Dean’s List from other states:
Plant City, Fla.: Tarik McKelphin
Sulfur, La.: Daxton Tinker
West Monroe, La.: Russell Rugg
Grand Rapids, Mich.: Quantes Jackson
Bronx, N.Y.: Aisha Traore
Antlers, Okla.: Richadeena McClain
Hugo, Okla.: Heather Villar
Students named to the Dean’s List from other countries:
Toronto, Ontario Dimitrios Stamatopoulos