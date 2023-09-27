More Than $26 Million Awarded To Sexual Assault Victim

A Bowie County Court has awarded $26.8 million to a victim in a lawsuit against the Red Lick man convicted in May of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 30 years in prison. The court issued the summary judgment against 74-year-old Nolan Turner. It includes $650 for medical expenses, $42,900 for future medical expenses, $500,000 for past physical pain and suffering, $500,000 for future physical pain and suffering, $5 million for past mental anguish, and $5 million for future mental anguish. The court also awarded the victim $15.837 million in exemplary damages.