More Than 3,000 U.S. Kids Named After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters In 2018

“Game of Thrones” might not have aired any episodes in 2018, but that didn’t stop its characters from continuing to inspire thousands of baby names. New data from the Social Security Administration shows that last year, more than 2,500 U.S. children were named after Arya Stark by parents who were probably thrilled with the Battle of Winterfell a few weeks ago. Arya was the 119th most popular female name of the year, in fact, up from 135th in 2017. Dozens of more parents named their children after other “Game of Thrones” characters, though, with some of the most popular names being Tyrion, Brienne, Jorah, and Sansa. Having a fairly small amount of screen time didn’t prevent Ellaria from being unexpectedly high up the list, surpassing even major characters like Bran and Theon. Daenarys is somewhat far down, but not if you count “Khaleesi,” which was used 560 times. Here are the number of kids born in 2018 with the most popular – and least popular – “Game of Thrones”-inspired names:

Arya: 2,545

Khaleesi: 560

Jaime (male): 547

Yara: 434

Lyanna: 319

Jon: 311

Meera: 191

Daenerys: 163

Shae (female): 108

Jaime (female): 73

Renly (male): 59

Tyrion: 58

Lady: 45

Renly (female): 43

Brienne: 33

Jorah: 30

Sansa: 29

Catelyn: 21

Shae (male): 17

Ellaria: 17

Oberyn: 15

Nymeria: 15

Theon (male): 14

Gregor: 11

Shireen: 11

Ramsay (male): 10

Sandor: 10

Khal: 9

Summer: 9

Bran: 8

Beric: 8

Theon (female): 7

Bronn: 7

Samwell: 7

Myrcella: 6

Aegon: 6

Benjen: 6

Ramsay (female): 5