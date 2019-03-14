More Than Half Of American Pets Are Fat

More than half of American pets are too chunky, according to a new survey from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. About 59.5% of cats and 55.8% of dogs are classified as overweight or obese, according to the APOP study. Among the findings:

About a quarter of cats, 25.7%, and 36.9% of dogs were classified as overweight, while 33.8% of cats and 18.9% of dogs were found to be obese by their vet. That means that about 56 million cats and 50 million dogs are considered overweight or obese based on 2018 pet population projections from the American Pet Products Association.

When those taking the survey were asked what weight loss method was most effective, 38% reported calorie reduction as “very effective” and 33% ranked it as “somewhat effective”; 36% said increased exercise was “very effective” and 30% reporting it was “somewhat effective”; and only 9% said that low-calorie or low-fat diets were “very effective” while 23% stated it was “somewhat effective.”

When pet owners were asked if they’d like a vet to recommend a routine diet for their animal, 68% responded yes. But only 38% of pet owners said that their veterinarian had recommended a regular diet plan for their furry friends during the previous year.