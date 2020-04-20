More Than Three-Quarters Of Americans Say Sleep Has Been Affected Amid Pandemic

If anxiety and fear about the future have been making it hard for you to sleep amid the coronavirus pandemic, you are far from alone. A SleepStandards survey of just over 1,000 Americans found that more than three-quarters, 77%, said their sleep had been affected. Asked why the crisis has been keeping them up at night, 48% said it’s because of anxiety, 26% named worry about the safety of loved ones, 23% cited loneliness, and 23% pointed to an inconsistent sleep schedule. Surveyors asked respondents what they’ve been trying to do to help their insomnia, 46% said avoiding the news, 40% reported reading before bed, 27% said using sleep supplements, 21% said doing meditation or yoga, and 16% said having sex.