More Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



A cluster or complex of showers and thunderstorms, some strong with locally heavy rain, will move in from the west and impact mainly North Texas later this morning into the early afternoon hours. A brief reprieve occurs later today before more scattered storms initially develop over Central Texas early this evening, then expand northward into North Texas. A few strong to severe storms with large hail and very gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Expect heavy rainfall and flooding in some areas.



The potential for severe weather will return on Thursday and continue through Friday as multiple rounds of thunderstorms move through the forecast area. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are possible. The tornado potential appears low, but you cannot completely ruled that out.



Expect widespread storm chances of 60 to 80% on Friday, with additional storm chances lingering throughout the weekend. Severe weather will be possible, so monitor the forecast throughout the week. Thankfully, it won’t be as hot, with high temperatures in the 80s each afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms over Central Texas will gradually diminish this morning, while additional storms will roll in from the west. A few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Thursday through Tuesday

Multiple thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Friday, some of which may be severe and contain heavy rain.

Periodic storm chances will persist through early next week. Severe weather will be possible at times. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may reinvigorate flooding issues.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



High temperatures today to average in the 80s.



Expect increased rain chances today across much of the ArkLaTex.

Today and Tonight

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms today across the ArkLaTex. Some intense storms with gusty winds may be possible, with heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding in some storms.

Thursday through Tuesday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the end of the workweek into next weekend. A few strong to severe storms producing localized excessive heavy rainfall may be possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.