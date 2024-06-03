More Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Today, expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms. There is a low risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Monday through Saturday

Be aware that a line of storms is likely to traverse the Red River area continuing into Monday. This could bring about a risk of damaging winds.

Additional storm chances exist on Monday afternoon and again on Thursday with a weak cold front.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

A complex of thunderstorms is developing across Oklahoma and has eyes for our Four-State area this afternoon and evening, some of which may be severe, with damaging winds primarily. These thunderstorms have been progressive, but due to the widespread rains lately, flash flooding may accompany the lightning and gusty winds with some heavy downpours on our wet soils.

Tuesday through Sunday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist to some extent during midweek. However, thunderstorms’ coverage and intensity should decrease each day through Thursday. Then, we can expect another weak cold front to arrive on Friday, with more widespread thunderstorms affecting our area in this same night and day pattern. The weekend now looks to see the front become stationary west of I-49, acting as a rain train track. Additional rivers and bayous will see rises, and minor flooding will continue into next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will be needed this afternoon and early evening.