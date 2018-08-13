Morgan And Kelsea Put On A Show In Today’s Nashville Insider

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are expecting a baby girl.

Nicole Kidman recently Instagrammed a picture of Keith Urban recording in the bathroom. He was playing the banjo. Nicole captioned the shot with; ”Whatever it takes to get the right sound when you’re recording. Nothing like the acoustics in a hotel bathroom.”

Ace Showbiz claims a fan recently asked Maren Morris when she and her husband Ryan plan to have kids. She Tweeted; “I literally have it blocked out on my calendar next year.”

Garth Brooks recently stunned fans at Nashville’s Orchard Lounge. He walked in unannounced and sang “That Summer” and “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” with a local singer named Aaron Gibbons

People magazine claims LoCash star Preston Brust and his wife, Kristen, are the proud parents of a new baby boy named Legend Wilde. He was born on Friday and weighed 8 lb, 1 oz. His older sister is 2 and 1/2 years old and named Love Lily.

CMT claims Granger Smith’s tour truck recently overturned on a winding mountain road in West Virginia. The tractor-trailer swayed in some fog before it’s driver overcompensated. The tractor-trailer flipped on its side. The driver is okay.

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Carrie Underwood showed off her baby bump for the first time while at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night.

Billboard magazine claims Rascal Flatts quickly ended their recent Indianapolis concert because of a security concern in the crowd. Guards evacuated fans as they pulled a man out of the venue. Officers refused to say what the man did or who he threatened.

Morgan Evans tells Entertainment Tonight that he and Kelsea Ballerini often perform together at home. “We play music together a lot at home. She’ll pick up a guitar and start playing, and I’ll play along, or the other way around. But the writing worlds haven’t collided. Maybe one day we will and the time will be right. Creativity is something you can’t force, so we’ll see.”

Morgan has released a self-titled EP that includes the following songs …

1. “Day Drunk”

2. “American”

3. “I Do”

4. “Kiss Somebody”

5. “Young Again”