Morgan Wallen’s Hopes and Dreams in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Cody Johnson tells Southern Living magazine that he loved fishing as a child.“As a kid, me and my dad would go out catfishing on Saturday nights, and he would bring along a radio. He and I would sit, and fish, and talk, and listen to the Opry on that itty radio. It was one of those times where my brother and I could ask him anything. So, I always wanted to play the Grand Ole Opry.”

Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones tells Southern Living magazine that he loves experiencing southern hospitality. “I love [southern] people. I like how everybody’s just a little bit more laid back. I think they’ve got really great taste in music. The South has really embraced us. Coming from Texas and us being a regional band, there were always the warmest welcomes for us.”

Morgan Wallen tells Songwriters Universe that he hopes to be as authentic as Luke Bryan. “I came from a little baby town in East Tennessee, and I still feel like I’m pretty much the same person, and I hope that I always will be. I think that people can really relate to that, especially if you keep it in your music as well. I always write honest things. That’s one thing I’ve seen from Luke. He’s 100% of himself on stage, and that’s really cool to see.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Kane Brown held a surprise graduation party for his wife, Katelyn Jae. She graduated from Berklee before he invited family, friends and several actors dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Ariel from The Little Mermaid to the bash.

Pop Culture Country claims Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, recently put him on blast when she posted a picture of him hugging their chocolate Labrador. She captioned the shot with, “He hugs Choc with more emotion than me…I usually get a slap on the a—,”

Kelsea Ballerini tells the Nashville Business Journal that she wants to have an extravagant entrance at a concert someday. “When I signed my record deal, they asked, “What’s your dream, what’s your goal?” And I said, “I want to come up on a hydraulic lift.” It sounds silly, but that’s truly my goal. I love going to shows as a fan and seeing what kind of atmospheres the artist creates for that hour and a half. Because that’s what it is; you get to create a world for people to step into. And I’ve watched that as a fan for so many years, and I’ve studied it, and that’s what I want to create one day.”

Kelly Clarkson slammed the press yesterday for saying she is taking weight loss pills. She Tweeted, ”Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients”