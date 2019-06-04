Morgan Wallen’s Mullet in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Maren Morris tells Vulture magazine that ‘Girl’ came from her diary. “I really wasn’t writing ‘Girl’ to be this statement song. It was a really personal kind of diary entry the day that I wrote it, and it was something I really needed to get out.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells the Des Moines Register that she loved buying CDs when she was younger. “I think I was in the last age group that still had to go to the store to buy CD’s. My favorite country CD’s I bought were Keith Urban’s ‘Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy Thing,’ Sugarland ‘Enjoy the Ride,’ Dixie Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ and Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut.”

Morgan Wallen tells USA Today that his mullet is a gift from his father. “The whole mullet thing came from my dad actually. I was looking through their photo albums when I was back home one day, and I got to their wedding, and my dad had a mullet. And me and him, we look very similar, and I thought he could pull it off, so I was like, ‘Man, I think I’m going to give it a shot.’ He was all for it, so I did. The only difference between mine and his is he had a perm, and I ain’t got a perm yet, but I kind of want to, but we’ll see what happens.”

Brett Eldredge tells The Morning Call that he doesn’t want his music to be predictable. “I’m a risk-taker. I’m an artist that doesn’t want to do what I’m expected to do. So I want to keep everybody on their toes. I hate the thought of being a one-trick pony. I always want to have something up my sleeve, you know? I want it to be a roller coaster.”

Eric Church tells the website Harmony Central that his first guitar was stolen.“My first guitar that I remember was in college was a Gibson. I got into guitar and got my first one my sophomore year. I’ve always been a fan. When I got in college, I started touring and playing, and I would take it out and carry it to every show. It actually got stolen, but I made a lot of money with that guitar.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton likes it when Gwen Stefani refers to him as sexy. A source tells the website, “When the person you are in love with tells anyone and everyone that you are sexy, how is that ever a bad thing? It is really only a great thing to hear, and Blake is taking it as such. But since Blake is so playful with everything and a genuinely funny guy, he jokes with Gwen about being the sexiest man alive all the time and that Gwen is late to the game on her claims of him being sexy. They both have fun with it, and he appreciates how she fawns over him because he feels that she is amazing herself.”