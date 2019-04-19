Morgan Wallen’s Mullet in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Morgan Wallen tells Knox News that he got his mullet from his father. “The whole mullet thing came from my dad actually… I was looking through their photo albums when I was back home one day, and I got to their wedding, and my dad had a mullet. And me and him, we look very similar, and I thought he could pull it off, so I was like, ‘Man, I think I’m going to give it a shot.’ He was all for it, so I did. The only difference between mine and his is he had a perm, and I ain’t got a perm yet, but I kind of want to, but we’ll see what happens.”

Jon Pardi tells the website Myrtlebeachonline.com that he learned how to be a country star from Alan Jackson. “From Alan, I took what great songs do. They stand the test of time. He ain’t going to dance around, but he’ll sing you a song. He’ll sing you a good country song. That’s what any songwriter will take from him.”

Chase Rice tells “A Drink With” that his assistant school principal ruined his first kiss. “It was in 8th grade. I don’t remember her name, sorry, but it was in the parking lot by the buses. I do remember our assistant principal, Mr. Mackaphee, came out though, and he literally broke up my first kiss. He was like, “You kids get outta here! Stop doin’ that!” so I didn’t even get to finish it. He ruined my first kiss!”

Luke Combs tells CMT that being rejected when he moved to Nashville fueled him to work harder. “The first eight months I was there, nobody would touch me with a ten-foot pole. I had meetings with publishers and labels, and people would say, “Man, the songs just aren’t that great.” But it was my songs, it was “Hurricane,” it was “When It Rains.” It was fuel for me. That motivated me so much. I don’t ever want to get to the pinnacle of my success and gloat to anybody. That’s not the right thing to do. I’m proud of what we have, and I’m proud of how it all happened. Those things that didn’t work out for me probably mean that at the time, I wasn’t ready yet.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells New York magazine that she makes it a point to NEVER complain during interviews. “I remember when I was 15, 16, 17 and was in high school and college, trying to get into the music industry and stalking every interview that every chick artist did. And if I ever heard one of them complain, I would have been like, “You can’t complain. You’re not allowed to. You get to do what I want to do.” I don’t ever want a girl taking a chemistry class, who wants to be a singer, to read an interview that I do, saying that I’m tired. That’s not fair.”

Thomas Rhett tells CBS that his wife inspires him before he goes on stage.“Lately, when I’ve gone on stage, she looks at me and she always kisses me and says, ‘Go give the people what they want.’ And it has changed my whole morale onstage. I get out there and just kill it.””