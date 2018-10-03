Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

Morris County Burglary Investigations

1 hour ago

 

The Morris County Sheriffs Office is investigating several burglaries. There was an arrest made and lots of property recovered. It is unknown where the property came from at this time. If you could check your storage buildings and sheds please. It is believed that the property recovered has not been reported. If you have any information on a burglary south of Cason off FM 144 where numerous tools were taken, or a burglary that occurred on Cr 3312 where 6 firearms and a laptop was taken. Please contact Chief Deputy Robbie Gray or Sergeant Hershel Stroman at Morris County Sheriff’s office.

 

 

 

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     