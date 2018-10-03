Morris County Burglary Investigations

The Morris County Sheriffs Office is investigating several burglaries. There was an arrest made and lots of property recovered. It is unknown where the property came from at this time. If you could check your storage buildings and sheds please. It is believed that the property recovered has not been reported. If you have any information on a burglary south of Cason off FM 144 where numerous tools were taken, or a burglary that occurred on Cr 3312 where 6 firearms and a laptop was taken. Please contact Chief Deputy Robbie Gray or Sergeant Hershel Stroman at Morris County Sheriff’s office.