Two Morris County High Schools will face off in the Class 3A Division II Region II football finals this Friday night. Paul Pewitt will face Daingerfield at 7:30 at Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. Star 96.9 and the Internet will broadcast the game. In other action, its Pottsboro vs. Gladewater at 7:30 in Sulphur Springs and Gilmer takes on Pleasant Grove in Longview at 7:00 pm.