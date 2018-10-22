Morris County Man Faces Multiple Charges In Titus County

Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies were summoned to the 2000-Block of F.M. 1896 in Northwest Titus County regarding a theft in progress. Reportedly, a caller claimed that a white male, later identified as 29-year-old Vernon Matthew Gildon, of Omaha, was in the process of dismantling an ATV. At the time, the ATV was parked inside the garage portion of the residence.

Allegedly, the complainant and another witness confronted Gildon, who produced a knife but left the property when the property owner ordered Gildon off of the property. While deputies were investigating the first call, they received a call to the 1800-Block of F.M. 1896 where a homeowner had reported he was holding a burglar at gunpoint when Gildon was caught inside a portion of the second residence.