Morris County Man Faces Multiple Charges In Titus County

Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies were summoned to the 2000-Block of F.M. 1896 in Northwest Titus County regarding a theft in progress. Reportedly, a caller claimed that a white male, later identified as 29-year-old Vernon Matthew Gildon, of Omaha, was in the process of dismantling an ATV. At the time, the ATV was parked inside the garage portion of the residence.
Allegedly, the complainant and another witness confronted Gildon, who produced a knife but left the property when the property owner ordered Gildon off of the property. While deputies were investigating the first call, they received a call to the 1800-Block of F.M. 1896 where a homeowner had reported he was holding a burglar at gunpoint when Gildon was caught inside a portion of the second residence.
Based on information learned by deputies at both residences, Vernon Gildon was arrested for several felony offenses including Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, and Criminal Mischief equal to or more than $2,500 but less than $30,00.
As of this morning, Monday, October 22, Gildon, seen in the attached photograph, remains in the Titus County Jail with a $50,000 bond for the Aggravated Robbery, a $25,000 bond for the Burglary of Habitation, and a $5000 bond for the Criminal Mischief charge.