Morris County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking Violations

MARSHALL, Texas – U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced that the Eastern District of Texas sentenced a 36-year-old Daingerfield man to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes.

Michael Leon Wood pleaded guilty on May 5, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. Wood also agreed to the forfeiture of $3,625, which he received from selling methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, on March 1, 2018, Wood delivered an ounce of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for $600. On January 15, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wood’s residence in Morris County and recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, $1,150 in cash, a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. Wood admitted to being responsible for distributing about 96 grams of methamphetamine.

Wood was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2019, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.