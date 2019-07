Allie Graves

A Morris County native was honored in two categories at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition this weekend in Orlando, Florida. Also, 17-year-old Allie Graves, of Lone Star, was this year’s Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen. She took home the “Best Overall Vocalist Award” and the “Non-Finalist Talent Award.”

