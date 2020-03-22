Morris County Reports Positive Test For Coronavirus

Statement by Morris County Judge Reeder

I was informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) late Sunday afternoon that a resident of Morris County has tested positive for the coronavirus. The DSHS is taking all necessary actions in response to this matter. Morris County is just one of the dozens of other counties in the state that is dealing with a positive case of the virus. At this time more than 43 other counties in Texas have positive cases of the coronavirus. While there is no cause for panic, it does underscore the need to take this medical emergency seriously. I urge everyone to continue to be vigilant in following the guidelines issued by the federal, state, and local governments, including the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.

• If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.

• Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.

• Cancel events of more than 10 people.

• Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.

The County Judge’s office and the Emergency Management Coordinator continue to work diligently to prepare for and respond to this event. We are also working hard to provide everyone with the most accurate and current information available to us.

Thank you for your help and understanding.

Doug Reeder