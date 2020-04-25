Morris County Testing

Mobile testing is confirmed for Morris County for Monday, April 27, beginning at 9:00 am and ending at 5:00 pm. Here are some important things to relate to the public.

There is no cost for the test at this drive-thru site.

Testing will be one day only.

A person schedules test in advance.

Patients receive appointments for their tests.

YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT TO BE TESTED.

Staff will turn you away if you do not have an appointment.

Did I mention you need an appointment?

To be eligible for the testing, you must have one or more symptoms (listed on the flyer).

You will be able to register online at txcovidtest.org or by calling 512.883.2400.

Registration will only be available 48 hours before testing begins.

So, we will have a 48-hour window (beginning at 9:00 am Saturday) to get the word out. We want to target those individuals that are most vulnerable and those individuals that are having symptoms. For instance, some people have seen a doctor and told to go home and self-quarantine without a test. These are the people we want most. We want to get the word out to everyone you know. Our pastor’s friends will help contact those that do not have convenient access to the internet.

If you have any questions, please email me. And thank you for all that you do.

Thank you

Doug Reeder

Morris County Judge