Some Texas cities have already topped the number of 100-degree days that they usually experience in an entire summer, but there is some good news. The heat and drought are killing mosquitoes The bad news? Texas A&M bug expert Molly Keck says mosquitoes are accustomed to the drought. They lay their eggs in places where it will eventually flood. That means, when we do eventually get rain, we’ll be inundated with the little bloodsuckers.