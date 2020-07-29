" /> Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile In Greenville Wednesday. – EastTexasRadio.com
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile In Greenville Wednesday.

3 hours ago

July 29, 2020, trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will begin tonight Wednesday, July 29, and will continue Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, at 7:00 pm, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. Officials recommend that citizens stay indoors during this time.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing protects several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give more extended protection. For more preventive measures, visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720 Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Do not use permethrin on skin.

For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     