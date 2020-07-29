Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile In Greenville Wednesday.

July 29, 2020, trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will begin tonight Wednesday, July 29, and will continue Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, at 7:00 pm, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. Officials recommend that citizens stay indoors during this time.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing protects several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give more extended protection. For more preventive measures, visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720 Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Do not use permethrin on skin.

For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile.