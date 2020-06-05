Most Americans Plan To Visit Family And Friends For First Vacation After COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans found visiting family and friends to be a challenge, and others were unable to do so at all. As everyone preps for the new normal, many Americans are eager to get back on the road and enjoy some quality time with loved ones. In a recent survey by ValuePenguin, more than 61% of Americans will visit family and friends before taking leisure vacations. As restrictions continue to ease, Americans will travel to these popular destinations: Florida, California, and New York for vacation.

First upcoming trips will revolve around family and friends: 47% of Americans said the first trip they’ll take when travel restrictions lift, will be to visit family. Visiting friends came in second at 14%.

Florida (13%), California (12%), and New York (8%) will be the first states respondents visit as travel restrictions lift. Other popular destinations include Texas (5%) and New Jersey (4%).

Many consumers have already begun researching their next vacation, mainly seeking out potential destinations (17%), flight routes (14%), and hotels (10%). Very few have begun looking into restaurants or entertainment options.

On average, Americans plan to spend $737 on their upcoming trip. Gen Xers will spend more than other age groups, and parents of kids under 18 plan to shell out more than $1,000.

Just 23% plan to purchase travel insurance on their next trip. Men were more than twice as likely as women to say they’d buy some form of trip protection.

1 in 5 consumers will spend part of their economic impact check on travel. That number jumps to more than a third of Gen Xers and about a quarter of millennials.

