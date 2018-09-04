Fall is almost upon us, which means crisp cool days and a new slate of movies. Before every season, Fandango asks theater-goers which films they’re most anticipating, and the fall 2018 lists are out. Several genre movies cracked the top five, but the top dog is “Harry Potter” prequel “Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Most Anticipated Fall Movies

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (November 16th) “Bohemian Rhapsody” (November 2md) “Venom” (October 5th) “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (November 21st) “A Star is Born” (October 5th)

“Fantastic Beasts” also tops the list of Most Anticipated Fall Family Films, although star Eddie Redmayne is a couple notches down the list of Most Anticipated Fall Actors:

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) Tom Hardy (Venom) Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

There’s also some genre fare among the list of Most Anticipated Fall Actresses, although Lady Gaga takes the top spot for the musical drama “A Star Is Born”:

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) Cate Blanchett (The House with a Clock in Its Walls) Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) Keira Knightley (Colette, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man)

Fall is also the time for Halloween, so naturally there’s a list of Most Anticipated Fall Horror Movies: