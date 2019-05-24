Most Anticipated Movies Of The Summer

The summer movie season got off to a heroic start thanks to the record-breaking opening of “Avengers: Endgame” and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Marcus Theatres surveyed more than 5,000 of its Magical Movie Rewards members in eight states to find out what summer movies made their must-see list.

Top 10 Most Anticipated Summer Blockbusters

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (July 2) “The Lion King” (July 19) “Toy Story 4” (June 21) “Men in Black: International” (June 14) “Aladdin” (May 24) “Rocketman” (May 31) “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (May 17) “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” (August 2) “Dark Phoenix (June 7) “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (June 7)

One high-profile film that fell just shy of the list is “Godzilla: King of Monsters.” While 51% of participants who identified as male shared that they were excited for the film, 50% of respondents who identified as female indicated that they were not interested in the battle of the monsters.

Favorite Summer Duos

Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody in “Toy Story 4” (29%) Peter Parker and Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (25%) Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” (20%)

Favorite Summer Blockbusters of the Past