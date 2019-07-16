Most Common Songs Heard Blasting From Cars in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

Most Common Songs Heard Blasting From Cars according to a new survey by the Torrington, Connecticut Police

“Suge” by DaBaby

“7” by Lil Nas X

”Hey Ma Look I Made It” by Panic! At the Disco

“If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes

“When It Rains It Pours Luke Combs

“Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen

“WOW” by Post Malone

”Cross Me” Ed Sheeran feat. Chance the Rapper, and PnB

“Africa” by Toto

“Photograph” by Def Leppard

The NY Post claims Meghan Markle wore an $18,000 outfit to the London premiere of ”The Lion King.’‘ Her dress cost $2,450 while her high heels cost $950. Meghan’s Gucci clutch purse cost $2,390 while her earrings cost $12,204

New Weekly Magazine claims Ben Affleck is allegedly dating a personal chef named Gabrielle Coniglio. A source tells the Australian magazine, “She’s impressed Ben in the kitchen, she listens to what he wants and has a lot of experience cooking vegan dishes. Affleck’s neighbors recently saw Coniglio carrying groceries to his house in Brentwood while he was spending the afternoon with Matt Damon.”

The Sun claims some James Bond crew members are allegedly sleeping in shipping containers in the Scottish Highlands. A source says Daniel Craig is staying in a nearby five-star resort during filming. “The crew arrived early to set everything up and were told there weren’t enough hotel rooms to go round. They were shown to these pods — essentially white shipping containers. Some felt they were actually more like prison cells. The pods are close to the woods so the crew are being eaten by midges day and night. There are no windows and they’re sweltering inside. They sleep two in bunk beds and there’s no carpet. The toilet is right next to the beds so they’re having to ask their pals to step out for five minutes. The crew are going ballistic. The stars are enjoying the lap of luxury while the gophers slum it.”

The Rock tells Extra that Idris Elba should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.”I love that idea. We had joked and talked about that on set. I think he would make a great Bond.”

New Weekly Magazine claims Tom Cruise may be interested in dating Dakota Johnson now that she is no longer dating Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. A source tells the Australian magazine, “Ever since he watched Dakota in Fifty Shades of Grey, he’s had the hots for her. He’s watched the movie more than once. He doesn’t want to waste any time and is planning on a bold approach when it comes to asking her on a date. He is going to have his team find out what events Dakota is attending” so that he can walk straight up to her, buy her a drink and ask her out to dinner. No messing around.”

Olivia Newton John tells the Daily Mail that she proposed to her now-husband, John Easterling, after taking a hallucinogenic drug in the Amazon. ”My whole body was at peace. I had a feeling of euphoria. I’d been taking anti-depressants for six months, but from that day I stopped. We were sitting by this incredible waterfall. It was magical and I heard myself asking if I could be in his future. We haven’t been apart from that moment.”

Whoopi Goldberg says she can no longer drive because she has poor eyesight.”I have a driver. The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel. So, I am not allowed to really drive.”