Most People Give Up New Year’s Resolutions By January 12

Making a New Year’s resolution is pretty common practice, but how long do most stick to those commitments? Research conducted by Strava, the social network for athletes analyzed more than 31.5 million online global activities last January and found most gave up their resolutions by January 12, 2017. According to a different study conducted by the University of Scranton, just 8% of people achieve their New Year’s goals, while around 80% fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Writing in a blog post for Harvard Health, Dr. Marcelo Campos says writing down goals can help us to achieve them because it feels like more of a commitment and Dr. Carly Moores with Flinders University says, “Start with small changes and continue to build on these or try to tackle one change at a time. Try to set goals, reflect on your progress towards these, acknowledge that changes can be hard, and results won’t happen overnight… or even in the first two weeks of the new year.”

When it comes to meeting your New Year’s goals you can’t forget that your mental health plays a role. According to a new survey published by BodyNutrition, more than 33% of women and 23% of men say anxiety and depression have prevented them from meeting any resolution in the past. Michael Aragon, a marketing representative for BodyNutrition says, “I think people give up on their resolutions for two main reasons, they either pick too ambitious a goal, or anxiety and depression causes them to feel like they’ll never achieve their goals.” Another survey finds 27% of men and more than 23% of women say they are going to focus on self-care in 2019.